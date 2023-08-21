Huskies’ 2023-2024 season schedule released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies’ schedule for the 2023-2024 season has been officially released by the North West Junior Hockey League (NWJHL).
After they hit the road for an exhibition game against the Sexsmith Vipers on September 8th, the Huskies will travel to Dawson Creek for their season opener against the Kodiaks on September 15th at 8 p.m.
Following their game against the Kodiaks, the Huskies will play three away games before their home opener. First, the Huskies will travel back to Sexsmith for a game against the Vipers on September 16th, then to Fairview to take on the Flyers on the 22nd, and finally, they will make the trip to Beaverlodge to hit the ice against the Blades on the 29th.
On Saturday, October 7th, the Huskies will hit the ice for their home-opening game against the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings. The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 7 p.m.
Fans are in for a treat with back-to-back games as the Huskies will hit home ice again the following day for a 2 p.m. faceoff against the La Crete Lumber Barons.
This weekend, the Huskies will participate in their ID camp from August 25th to 27th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, where season tickets will also be available for purchase.
The full 2023-2024 schedule can be found on the Huskies’ website or the NWJHL’s website.
