Few spots remain in Huskies’ ID camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A few spots remain in the Fort St. John Huskies’ ID camp, which takes place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre from August 25th to 27th.
Huskies’ President Michael Bacso says he is looking forward to this year’s camp.
“Everyone is coming back from summer vacation and seems to have hockey on the mind,” said Bacso. “Those thinking of signing up should do so sooner rather than later.”
Registration for the camp is $200, and registration forms can be downloaded on the Huskies’ website or by emailing gmfsjhuskies@gmail.com.
Season tickets will be available for in-person purchase during the camp, and early bird rates are available until August 31st.
Although the Huskies saw record-breaking attendance at last season’s home games following the pandemic restrictions, Bacso keeps his ticket sales expectations “at a modest level.”
“Fans are able to secure their favourite seats by buying season tickets,” said Bacso. “Perks for playoffs also come with being a season ticket holder.”
Bacso added that the North West Junior Hockey League schedule will be released soon, along with the Huskies’ special event schedule for the 2023-2024 season.
More information on the Huskies ID camp and season ticket costs can be found on the Huskies’ Facebook page.