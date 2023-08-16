FSJ Legion in need of volunteers

The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion Branch 102 is in need of volunteers to help out on a weekly basis beginning in September.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion is in need of volunteers to help out on a weekly basis beginning in September. 

According to the branch’s general manager and event coordinator Kelly Smith-White, volunteers are needed for two or three hours a week to assist with a variety of events and activities.

“I need volunteers to help out with the meat draw, which is two and a half to three hours every Friday,” said Smith-White. 

“We also have the poppy campaign coming up, so we need people going out and bringing our poppies to different events and different things.”

Smith-White says the volunteer work is based on the branch’s scheduled programming. 

“We have a lot going on in September, “ said Smith-White. “We will need help decorating for events, purging, getting rid of garbage, maintaining things.” 

Fort St. John community members who are interested in volunteering at the local legion can contact Smith-White via Facebook Messenger, or by emailing Ksmlegionnaire44@gmail.com

More information about upcoming events at the Fort St. John Legion can be found on the branch’s Facebook page. 

