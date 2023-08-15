Planning already underway for 102nd Dawson Creek Exhibition 

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Planning for the 102nd Dawson Creek Exhibition is already underway, according to the association’s president Connie Patterson.
Because many vendors and musicians are in town, Patterson said the association likes to take advantage of that to begin discussing next year’s show.
Around 50,000 people had taken part in the exhibition and stampede this year, including those who attended the fall fair parade.
The Waterin’ Hole, featuring live music from Tyler Joe Miller and Jade Eagleson, was also consistently full, said Patterson.
“They started lining up there to come in about six o’clock, and when one person went out, someone else came in,” she said. “We finally got through the lineup at midnight.”
The exhibition also welcomed 38 bronco riders, a record-breaking number for the association.
Patterson said they’ve had to bring in extra horses the last two years to accommodate the number of riders they’re getting.
Another popular attraction at the fair is the midway.
“The midway was absolutely stupendous. They brought us a couple of new rides,” Patterson added.
The only real issue attendees had was the heavy Sunday afternoon winds, which led to shutting down some of the larger rides.
“The people that were sitting in the grandstand were fortunate because the wind didn’t actually bother them quite so much as the people that were working on the ground,” Patterson said.
The 101st Dawson Creek Exhibition in 2023 brought chuckwagon racing, the Canadian Pro Tour Rodeo, Elite Indian Relay Racing, live music and more from August 9th to 13th.