North Peace Fall Fair schedule jam-packed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Fall Fair is less than three days away, and the schedule is jam-packed with activities for families to take in.
The event schedule, released last week, starts Friday morning and includes animal shows, tractor pulls, live music and fun for the kids.
After many critical repairs and upgrades at the fairgrounds, the Fall Fair will go on over the weekend.
A structural condition and BC Fire Code assessment conducted by engineering firm McElhanney earlier this year determined “the majority of structures [on the fairgrounds] are in severe disrepair or are completely inadequate in design.”
Despite all the repairs, there will still be some buildings they cannot use. Instead, the society will be setting up tents that will be used in place of the closed facilities.
The North Peace Fall Fair Society is always looking for more volunteers. To volunteer or to get more information about the society, email socialmedia@northpeacefallfair.com or visit the fair’s Facebook page.
The North Peace Fall Fair will run from August 18th to 20th at 15177 Rose Prairie Road.