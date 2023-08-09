North Peace Fall Fair is ready to go on

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After some critical repairs and upgrades, the North Peace Fall Fair will continue, just with more tents than usual.
Randa Braun, a director and social media chair of the North Peace Fall Fair Society, said there have been a lot of critical repairs at the fairgrounds after they were required to make some adjustments.
A structural condition and BC Fire Code assessment conducted by engineering firm McElhanney determined “the majority of structures [on the fairgrounds] are in severe disrepair or are completely inadequate in design.”
The society only received the information on the repairs needed at the end of June.
“We have updated a bunch of the wheelchair ramps to make the buildings more accessible, as well as all the concession booths have had some ramps built up to them,” Braun explained.
“The contractors are working on doing repairs to some of the bleachers, and the plumbers and the electricians have come out and been doing a bunch of work to get things up to standard.”
Despite all of the repairs, there will still be some buildings they cannot use. Instead, the society will be setting up tents that will be used in place of the closed facilities.
“The focus has just been on getting the critical repairs done so we can go forward with this year’s fair, so anything that wasn’t pertinent to running for this year has just been put aside until after fair time,” Braun said.
The North Peace Fall Fair Society is always looking for more volunteers. To volunteer or to get more information about the society, email socialmedia@northpeacefallfair.com or visit the fair’s Facebook page.
The North Peace Fall Fair will run from August 18th to 20th at 15177 Rose Prairie Road and will feature music, animal shows, tractor pulls and more.