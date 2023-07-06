Critical repairs needed for 2023 North Peace Fall Fair to proceed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Fall Fairgrounds (NPFF) is in need of critical repairs and immediate health and safety upgrades in order for the 2023 North Peace Fall Fair to proceed next month.
A structural condition and BC Fire Code assessment conducted by engineering firm McElhanney determined “the majority of structures [on the fairgrounds] are in severe disrepair or are completely inadequate in design.” While the total cost of repairs on the fairgrounds is estimated at $320,000, the estimated cost of critical repairs is unknown at this time.
The North Peace Fall Fairgrounds are located within Electoral Area B, owned by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD), and classified as a regional park. Although considered a regional park, the entrance gate to the fairgrounds is usually locked, and permission is needed to access and schedule events.
The fairgrounds are operated by the North Peace Fall Fair Society, a non-profit organization made up of volunteers.
During June 29th’s regional board meeting, PRRD board members discussed McElhanney’s assessment, and where funds should come from to make the necessary repairs in order for the fair to proceed. Electoral Area E Director Dan Rose pointed out that although the property is classified as a regional park, it isn’t operated as one.
“We have other fairs and facilities that operate throughout the region and are funded by the region they’re in,” said Rose.
“I believe this should be funded by the region that it’s in, and not by the entire board.”
Electoral Area B Director Jordan Kealy responded by saying the NPFF is a regional park and should be treated as one by the board.
“It was the previous board that deemed this a regional park,” said Kealy.
“Whether or not there’s a function, it was the board who made that decision. And that’s the way the North Peace Fall Fair would like to treat it.”
After discussing funding and available budget for repairs, it was determined the PRRD did not have the funds needed within their budget to cover the cost of repairs at the NPFF, or the necessary timeframe to allocate those funds. The board then voted all in favour that financial support for the repairs to come from Electoral Area B.
In an interview with Energeticcity.ca, Kealy said although he was unsure of the exact cost at this time, he was able to allocate $200,000 for critical repairs.
“It will go towards the critical items that need to get done, as well as an extra tent or a portable kitchen for the fair if need be,” said Kealy.
Kealy says Karen Goodings, previous director for Electoral Area B, funded the NPFF out of the area’s budget “for a really long time”, and he had hoped the board would now “step up to help.”
“The regional funding didn’t get approved, it was rejected, along with the liability,” said Kealy.
“Then, Area B funding got allocated to that and the liability was accepted.”
Kealy hopes to eventually see the NPFF removed from regional parks.
“If people vote to take it out of regional parks it can go two ways,” said Kealy.
“It can either go directly back to the Fall Fair Society, or it can get removed from parks and just sit as a local asset.”
According to Kealy, the Society is currently working closely with the PRRD to get critical repairs finished as soon as possible in order for the fair to move forward next month.
“The fair is going to happen financially, it’s just a matter of the work that has to get done,” said Kealy.
“It’s not going to be the same as previous years, because there are some buildings that won’t be safe to use until they have more extensive work done. We’re probably going to see some hiccups with some things, and it’s not going to be perfect, but at least the fair’s going to happen.”
NPFF Society Director and Social Media Chair Randa Braun says the society is doing everything it can to make sure the fair runs as normally as possible.
“There are some concerns with buildings we can’t use, but we’re not going to let it hinder us,” Braun said.
Braun says it’s important to keep the fair’s tradition alive because it “honours the people that came in and homesteaded the areas.”
“It’s a great way of keeping the traditions of rural living in the North Peace alive, as well as bringing agriculture and farm life to people in urban areas.”
The North Peace Fall Fair is scheduled to return to Rose Prairie for its 76th year from August 18th to 20th. More information about the fair can be found on the NPFF Society’s website and Facebook page.