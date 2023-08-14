Wildfire activity slows down in northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Although the warming and drying trends have returned to the region, wildfire activity has slowed, and no new fires were sparked over the weekend.
According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the focus has been on the fires in southern B.C., with crews from out of province and out of Canada assisting.
Last week the Donnie Creek wildfire was removed as a wildfire of note, though it is still an out-of-control wildfire of 583,153 hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is approximately 41,883.2 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains in place for the area.
The campfire ban for the Prince George Fire Centre was lifted on August 11th.
The Prince George Fire Centre has 53 active wildfires, and the province has 374 active wildfires.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.