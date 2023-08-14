Wildfire activity slows down in northeast B.C.

Although the warming and drying trends have returned to the region, wildfire activity has slowed, and there were no new fires sparked over the weekend.
By Forest Fire News, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
A dirt road surrounded by trees with wildfire smoke in the background.
Smoke from the Donnie Creek wildfire earlier in the summer. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Although the warming and drying trends have returned to the region, wildfire activity has slowed, and no new fires were sparked over the weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the focus has been on the fires in southern B.C., with crews from out of province and out of Canada assisting.

Last week the Donnie Creek wildfire was removed as a wildfire of note, though it is still an out-of-control wildfire of 583,153 hectares. 

The Tooga Creek wildfire is approximately 41,883.2 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains in place for the area.

The campfire ban for the Prince George Fire Centre was lifted on August 11th.

The Prince George Fire Centre has 53 active wildfires, and the province has 374 active wildfires. 

For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top