Bold Promotions Charity Pro-Am raises over $57K for FSJ Firefighters Charitable Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Bold Promotions Charity Pro-Am raised over $57,000 for the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.
The Pro-Am took place from August 10th to 11th, with a 36-hole event consisting of teams of one pro and three amateurs.
Brent Morgan, president of the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, said it was a great event and resulted in the largest one-time donation they had ever received.
He wanted to thank Bold Promotions for picking the charitable society and the community for continuously supporting their charity.
“We were blown away with how much money was raised, but then again, at the end of the day, we shouldn’t be too surprised because this community is just so amazing,” Morgan said.
“I can’t really thank the people enough just because they always step up and they’re always very generous.”
Morgan said pros were auctioned off to the teams, and while some pros were local, others came from as far away as the United States.
The event also held a 50/50 draw and a silent auction.
