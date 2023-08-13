Hotel patio furniture set on fire in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating two men that allegedly lit hotel furniture on fire.
On 17th July 2023, the Dawson Creek RCMP were called to the Staybridge Suites in Dawson Creek at approximately 2:40 am.
The RCMP alleges that two young men started a fire to damage patio furniture belonging to the hotel. The damage is estimated to cost the business approximately $5000.
The first man appears shorter, clean-shaven wearing a white baseball cap, black pants and carrying a small skateboard.
The second male is taller, with a dark beard and longer hair in a black ball cap. He wore steel-toe boots, a blue long-sleeved shirt and black pants.
The two men are believed to have walked off with a hammer belonging to the hotel through an adjacent field.
The Dawson Creek RCMP is seeking any information about this incident or the two men involved. If you have any information, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784 3700.