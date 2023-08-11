Hudson’s Hope names volunteers of the year

The District of Hudson’s Hope has named their volunteers of the year.
By Hudson's Hope, Local Journalism Initiative, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
Volunteers of the Year Penelope Mercereau and Yvonne Moritz, with newly elected Mayor Travous Quibell. (District of Hudson’s Hope)

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has named their volunteer of the year.

Awards were presented earlier this week at Beattie Park as part of the farmers’ market customer appreciation day.

Penelope Mercereau received the Youth Volunteer of the Year for her work with the Hudson’s Hope Figure Skating Club.

Yvonne Moritz received the Adult Volunteer of the Year award for her work organizing the Hudson’s Hope Rodeo and the Peace Region Hockey Tournament.

2023 marked the return of an open rodeo, with the last one being held in 2008. Moritz spearheaded much of the work needed to bring the rodeo back.

This reporter has been funded by the Government of Canada and the Local Journalism Initiative.

