Hudson’s Hope rodeo committee commemorates volunteers

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope rodeo committee is commemorating the legacies of pioneers Dick Ardill and Norm Guelly with a new volunteer award plaque.
In 1958, Ardill and Gary Powell started the first rodeo in Hudson’s Hope. Guelly was one of the first supporters and spent many years sharing that passion with the community.
Committee members Yvonne Moritz and Shona May Campbell Duff took the initiative to honour their memory by having the Hudson’s Hope Rodeo Volunteer Award plaque created.
“I wanted to create something that every year we can put names on for recognition. I believe that people who work really hard, especially volunteers, should be recognized,” said Moritz.
With the passing of Guelly in January, she says the timing felt right for the plaque, as Moritz had begun researching to create a pamphlet on the history of the Hudson’s Hope rodeo.
“It’s a good event that people come together, and there’s just no negativity in it,” said Moritz. “You can’t not have a good time.”
A dedicated member and former president of the Double H Saddle Club, Guelly was instrumental in building the indoor arena and spent countless hours volunteering at the rodeo grounds.
The last open rodeo was held in 2008, but plans are being made to bring it back this year, said Moritz.
Ardill passed away in 2021 but celebrated 50 years with the club in 2018. Commercialization changed the face of rodeo, said the rancher, noting the event was always rooted in community entertainment.
“In those days, nobody worked for money, it was all just volunteers. There were no prizes to start with, you rode for the fun of it,” said Ardill in 2018.
Moritz says the plaque won’t end with Guelly and Ardill, volunteers from the past and present will be added every year going forward.
“I really like history, and I just don’t want this to be forgotten,” she said.
A small ceremony will be held on July 8 at the rodeo to present the plaque to Kim Munroe and Renee Ardill, the daughters of Guelly and Ardill, respectively – accepting in honour of their fathers.
Written by Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative.
