Hudson’s Hope releases official byelection results

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Travous Quibell will be the new mayor of Hudson’s Hope and was declared elected on Monday with the highest number of valid votes.
The District of Hudson’s Hope made the announcement on social media. A judicial recount has been requested for the councillor position, with candidates KK Charlesworth and Jeanette McDougall tied at 113 votes each.
Under Section 148 of the Local Government Act, a tie vote is required to be referred to a judge for a review of the byelection materials and a potential recount of ballots.
If the court is unable to break the tie, a determination will be made by lot – using two new ballots, one marked for each candidate, folded uniformly, placed in a container to be shaken, with an unbiased individual choosing a winner at random.