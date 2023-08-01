Grants available for Peace region fish, wildlife projects

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) has begun accepting grant applications for projects to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in the Peace region.
The FWCP encourages Indigenous Nations and communities, stewardship groups, government agencies, consultants and others with the required skills to submit an application by Monday, October 30th at 4 p.m.
A notice of intent must also be submitted by Monday, September 11th, at noon.
“The projects we fund through our annual grant intake are vital to the work we do,” says Chelsea Regina, the FWCP’s Peace region manager.
“This year, our Peace Region board approved $1.6 million for seven fish and 21 wildlife projects, and now we’re looking ahead to projects that will start next April.”
The FWCP asks applicants to review its Peace region action plans on its website to develop a project proposal that aligns with at least one priority action.
On Wednesday, August 9th, at 10 a.m., a Zoom information session for the notice of intent is being held, and the overview of the FWCP grant information session on Zoom will be held on Tuesday, September 26th, at 1 p.m.
For more information on the grants, to start the applications and register for the information sessions, visit the FWCP website.
Regina can be contacted at chelsea.regina@bchydro.com or 250-561-4884 to discuss proposed projects and grant applications.
The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, First Nations, the province, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and public stakeholders to conserve fish and wildlife watersheds impacted by BC Hydro Dams.