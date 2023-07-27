Summer Events: Historical Sites, Movies, Disc Golf, and More

Hey there everyone!
This week we are looking at a few of the natural sites that give the Peace Region its wonder. We have a rich history surrounding the Alaska Highway but this is not where our legacy starts. Going back millions of years and several changes in the average local temperature, the inhabitants of our gorgeous corner of BC have left their marks for us to find. The North and South Peace Regions combined have many impressive archaeological sites to offer, many are even available for the public to explore!
Tse’K’wa
First off is Tse’K’wa also known as the Charlie Lake Caves. These caves are an important part of local Indigenous history as they have provided important insight into how the area looked up to 11,000 years ago. Archaeologists have found several interesting artifacts including the remains of several animals, hunting tools, and a soft stone bead showing a focus on artistry alongside survival in ancient people. They were also able to identify one of the remains as a human jawbone. This incredible piece of history is open for visitors and the Tse’K’wa Heritage Society just asks visitors to arrange for their visits by contacting the society either by calling 250-224-7906 or by emailing tsekwaheritage@gmail.com as the site is on private property.
Dinosaur Trackway Tours
Sending us even further back in time—by many million years—to the time when dinosaurs roamed the earth, the paleontological sites of Tumbler Ridge show evidence of a healthy dinosaur population. The dinosaur Capital of BC is proud to show curious visitors the many imprints left behind by the gigantic reptiles. Tours of the sites can be booked through the Dinosaur Gallery and the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation. The first option is the Cabin Pool tour, a two-hour-long informative hike where you will be able to see dozens of dinosaur tracks including the original 2,000 ankylosaurus track which was discovered all those years ago. The second tour is the Wolverine Lantern tour which, as the name suggests, is led completely by lanterns and starts just after sunset. You will have the unique opportunity to see fossils, footprints, and rare skin impressions left behind up to 99 million years ago, highlighted in the glow of the lanterns.