Wild Rose Shows coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Wild Rose Shows is bringing its carnival to Fort St. John this weekend and says it has taken extra precautions following two incidents in Alberta.
A couple of incidents occurred last month on two rides at the Stony Plain Exhibition Grounds during the Farmers’ Days fair, according to Wild Rose Shows.
Since Stony Plain, general manager Mikayla Kryzanowski said the family-run business hasn’t had any incidents and has run 12 successful shows.
“We’ve been re-inspected in Alberta, B.C., Yukon, and we’ll be inspected again once we go to the Northwest Territories,” Kryzanowski said.
Since June 2nd, extra precautions have been implemented beyond the required inspections, including retraining employees and additional supervisors.
“A supervisor will supervise two rides, and we’ve revamped our maintenance and our safety checklists,” Kryzanowski explained.
“Now, each of our rides goes through three initial inspections each day, whether that’s pre-operational, daily checklists and set up checklists. There’s quite a few.”
The employees went through 40 hours of field training, meaning workers will operate the ride for 40 hours with a supervisor so they are comfortable running the rides.
Kryzanowski knows a few people don’t think the carnival should be running, but she said the carnival wouldn’t be open if the family didn’t have approval from third-party inspectors.
Wild Rose Shows will be open on Friday and Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.