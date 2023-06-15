Travelling carnival to appear in Dawson Creek following reported injuries in Alberta

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Wild Rose Shows will be at the Dawson Creek Carnival at the end of the month, despite a couple of recent incidents in Alberta resulting in injuries to attendees.
Wild Rose Shows said two separate incidents occurred on June 2nd on two rides at the Stony Plain Exhibition Grounds during the Farmers’ Days fair.
Global News reported that two adults were switching seats to balance their weight after the ride operator asked them to. The ride called The Hurricane started moving and hit one of the riders, resulting in the woman needing a dozen stitches on her leg and abrasions on her arms and face.
Alberta Health Services told Global News a child was also taken to a hospital earlier in the day, but no details of their injuries were shared. The injury to the child reportedly happened on a kid’s ride called the Construction Zone.
The show needed to be recertified through the Alberta Elevating Devices & Amusement Ride Safety Association (AEDARSA) to continue operating.
The town of Devon, Alberta, where the show was to be set up the following weekend, added two more pieces of criteria for the show. Wild Rose Shows staff had to go through safety retraining and had to show confirmation that it could provide one safety certified individual for every three rides on the midway.
After a week of inspections conducted by the AEDARSA and Alberta OHS officers, Wild Rose Shows met the criteria, and rides were available through the Devon Days weekend.
Wild Rose Shows owner Mike Kryzanowski runs Wild Rose Shows with his wife and three adult children. He told Global News the business is his “heart and soul.”
“We feel bad, and we’re going to do everything it takes for nothing to happen again,” Kryzanowski said.
Wild Rose Shows is a family-owned and operated travelling carnival slated to be at the Dawson Creek Mall from June 30th to July 2nd.
The show has carnivals planned in Chestermere and Sherwood Park before arriving in Dawson Creek.
