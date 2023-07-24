Local motocross racer places first at Western Canadian Amateur Nationals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Cruz Gordon placed first in the 65 cc class for his age group at the Western Canadian Amateur Nationals in Kamloops last month.
The 12-year-old says he competed against 42 racers and also placed second in the open class for 65 cc and fourth in 85 cc.
According to his mother, Melissa Gordon, Cruz has been motocross racing since he was four years old and is “quite dedicated.”
“He practices probably two or three times a week, and behind the scenes, he runs or bikes five kilometres a day to keep in shape,” said Gordon.
“He has a special diet that we do where he pulls his sugars and focuses on clean eating while he rides for his competitions so he can keep his focus. He competitively boxes with Justin [Donally] at [Fivestar Boxing Academy] in town as well, and that keeps him in shape through the winter for the summer months.”
This week, Cruz and his mom are headed to the Walton TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship in Ontario. Although he has been qualifying to compete in the championship since he was six, this year will be Cruz’s third experience at the event.
After last month’s victory in Kamloops, Cruz is feeling good about competing in the championship.
“I’m definitely confident, but I’m very nervous,” said Cruz. “There are lots of fast kids in the east because they get to ride all year round.”
Cruz says this is his “last big race” of the season.
“This is the race everybody is looking forward to,” said Cruz.
The Walton TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship kicks off from August 9th to 13th in Walton, Ontario.
Fort St. John community members can find updates on Cruz’s experience at the races by checking standings and live timing, which will be available on the championship’s website.