UPDATE – Storm knocks out power to over 4,000 customers

UPDATED as of 11:47 p.m. – Hydro says the power outage in Fort St. John could be restored by 2:30 a.m. Sunday. For the rest of the outages, there is still no estimate. Hydro says the storm caused significant damage to their equipment and power may not be restored fully until Sunday morning. For further updates on the outage near you, visit www.bchydro.com/outages
UPDATED as of 10:46 p.m. – BC Hydro says some customers could be without power over night Saturday. Hydro says the windstorm has caused damage to their system and outages to around 6,000 customers. Due to the significant damage, some customers in Fort St John, Prince George, Fraser Lake, Hudson’s Hope, Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, and McLeod Lake will be without power overnight. Please check the outage page for individual restoration times.
UPDATED as of 9:58 p.m. – There are now over 4,000 customers without power. The second large outage has happened in Fort St. John and covers over 2,100 customers. This brings the total number of customers without power in the region to over 4,000. BC Hydro Crews are responding and should start repairs to the two largest outages before 11 p.m.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 2,000 customers are without power after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Saturday night.
The largest outage is affecting over 1,600 customers. The outage covers most of Charlie Lake and stretches down to Bear Flats and north to the Becker Hill Road along the Alaska Highway.
The other outage is affecting over 500 customers in the Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas.
There is another smaller outage in downtown Fort St. John that covers 109 customers.
B.C. Hydro has crews responding to the outages, but there are no estimates for when power will be restored.
For updates on when the outages will be restored, visit www.bchydro.com/outages
**Story updated at 9:36 p.m. with new information.