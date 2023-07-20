PRRD holding public hearing on zoning amendment for proposed subdivision

By Peace Region July 20, 2023 1 minute of reading
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is holding a public hearing next month to discuss a proposed zoning amendment for a proposed subdivision.

The amendment would allow the rezoning of a property from a large agricultural holdings zone to a residential zone for a proposed eight-lot residential subdivision on Golf Course Road.

The location of the proposed amendment and subdivision. (PRRD)

The hearing will take place on August 14th at 6 p.m. at the Charlie Lake Community Hall, 12717 Charlie Hall Avenue.

Written comments or concerns will be accepted until 4 p.m. on August 14th for those not wanting to speak at the hearing.

Documents can be viewed from Monday to Friday at the PRRD offices in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The application was received in April, and in June, the board considered the zoning amendment for the first and second readings. Following the hearing, a third reading will be required before the change is made.

For more information, visit the PRRD’s website.

