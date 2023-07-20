Local chef looking to be named Favourite Chef

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local chef Audie Louie Banania is competing to become this year’s Carla Hall Presents Favorite Chef.
At the time of writing, Banania is in second place in his group.
The owner and head chef at Audielicious in Fort St. John says his inspiration for cooking comes primarily from his family and what he has been through.
“My origin of being poor fuels me to aspire for more. What l been through is what inspires me more to strive to be successful,” Banania told Favorite Chef.
“Having that past fuels me to better my skills, myself and my situation. It doesn’t mean being born poor that you will be forever in that situation.”
Banania’s favourite dish is his signature seafood and steak dish — a fusion recipe with cajun and white wine cream sauce, which is very popular at his restaurant.
If he wins, he says he’ll use the money to help out his small business and open a cooking studio to teach Fort St. John residents the fundamentals of cooking. Banania also wants to use the funds to show his appreciation to his staff.
The voting cut-off for this round is July 20th at 7 p.m.
If he remains in second place, he has another chance to continue onto the quarter-finals through a wildcard round.
The competition ends on August 17th, with the winner announced around August 25th.
The competition winner will receive $25,000 and appear in a two-page advertorial in Taste of Home Magazine — a food-focused publication based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The winner will also have the opportunity to cook with Carla Hall, who appeared in two seasons of Top Chef.
The Favorite Chef website offers free daily and paid voting options. Paid votes go towards the James Beard Foundation. Banania’s voting page can be found here.