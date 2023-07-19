Local cowboy focused on making Canadian Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local bull rider Jake Gardner is currently focused on qualifying for the Canadian Finals Rodeo in November, which takes place in Red Deer.
“My main focus is to make the Canadian Finals and be named Canadian Champion,” said Gardner.
“I’d also like to make the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.”
Although Gardner didn’t get a position in this year’s Calgary Stampede, he says he has been competing in Professional Bull Riding (PBR) events.
“I’ve been going to a lot of rodeos in Canada and down south in the States as well,” Gardner said.
Beginning on Thursday, Gardner will travel across the country and down to the United States to compete in three different events over the course of the weekend.
“[Thursday], I fly to Kelowna for PBR, and then on Friday, I’ll fly to Winnipeg and head to Morris for the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition,” said Garder.
“From there, I’m going to drive to Wyoming for Cheyenne Frontier Days, which is a bigger rodeo in the States. I’ll be there from the 22nd to the 23rd.”
Next month, local rodeo fans can watch Gardner compete in the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede, which takes place from August 9th to 13th.