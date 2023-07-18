PRRD holding public hearing on proposed work camp, card lock

BUICK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is holding a public hearing next month to discuss a proposed zoning amendment.
The amendment would allow for a 144 closed work camp and card lock gas station to be built on a 2.43-hectare portion of property next to the Beatton Airport Road.
The hearing will occur on August 15th at 6 p.m. at the Buick Creek Community Hall, 15288 Beatton River Road.
Written comments or concerns will be accepted until 4 p.m. on August 15th for those not wanting to speak at the hearing.
Documents can be viewed from Monday to Friday at the PRRD offices in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.
The application was received in January, and in March, the board considered the zoning amendment for the first and second readings. Following the hearing, a third reading will be required before the change is made.
The public hearing was originally scheduled in May but was rescheduled to August due to the wildfires in the region.
For more information, visit the PRRD’s website.