Peejay Secure Landfill issued an order to remedy from EAO

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peejay Secure Landfill has been ordered to create and implement an erosion management plan following an inspection from the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO).
The inspection conducted on May 31st found the site was compliant in eight areas but needed to address erosion management, monitoring during non-operational hours and annual reporting.
As a result, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.(CNRL), owner of the landfill, was ordered to have a qualified professional create and implement measures to prevent erosion in several locations throughout the site.
CNRL must also keep and maintain records of all inspections and maintenance operations as well as submit a status report to the EAO by September 15th, including pictures and plans.
The EAO said it would monitor the situation to ensure all certificate requirements are being met.
Compliance and enforcement officers that inspected the site found the landfill complied with its environmental assessment certificate in the following areas: wildlife, invasive species and non-hazardous waste management.
Peejay Secure Landfill, located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Fort St. John, is a facility for safely disposing of contaminated solid waste materials owned by CNRL.
For more information on the Peejay Secure Landfill report, visit EAO’s website.
The EAO is responsible for environmental assessments on major projects in British Columbia to ensure any potential environmental, economic, social, cultural and health effects during the project are assessed. The report produced is then given to provincial ministers to decide if the project should continue.
For more information on The EAO, visit the Government of B.C.’s website.