New trial date set for Amanda Black murder

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A new trial date for a Fort St. John man accused of killing his girlfriend has been set. Originally scheduled to begin this past June, the matter was delayed following an application to adjourn.
Shane Sutherland was arrested on February 8th, 2021, after RCMP were called to a home in the Village St. John townhouse complex where Amanda Black, 22, was found dead. He has been held in custody ever since.
The Fort St. John law courts confirmed Monday morning that the new date will be October 16th, and is scheduled for several days. Sutherland sought bail in January but was denied after appearing before Justice Ronald Tindale in Fort St. John Supreme Court.
Sutherland has not been found guilty of the charge. If convicted, it’s expected he will be sentenced to life in prison.