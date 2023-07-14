Treaty 8 Tribal Association holds open house to explore history, legal rights

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. — Treaty 8 Tribal Association recently invited locals to an open house to have the opportunity to speak with each department and learn the historical significance of Treaty 8 rights.
The event was held on July 13th at the association’s office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was open to everyone.
The open house aligned with the annual treaty payments for urban Indigenous members, coordinated by Treaty First Nations and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) regional offices.
According to Miah O’Neil Simpson, Jordan’s Principle Service Coordinator at Treaty 8, the event showcased the history of Treaty 8, its formation, and its impact on the lives of First Nations, along with aiming to create awareness among Indigenous communities about their legal rights.
“The open house event focuses on providing a safe space for different First Nation groups to interact and learn about their history and treaty rights,” said Simpson.
She said the event also highlighted the association’s Treaty and Aboriginal Rights research program, exploring the history of Treaty 8 through archives.
“The whole idea is to introduce our Indigenous members to the Treaty 8 staff, where they can interact and utilize available resources.”
A talent show was also organized starting at 1.30 p.m and running till 4 p.m. Simpson said it was an excellent opportunity for different First Nation groups to represent their culture.
“We have Beaver, Cree, Anishinabe, and all have their unique histories, “ said Simpson.
Treaty 8 staff encourages locals, especially those who are not as familiar with the Treaty 8 Tribal Association, to visit their office to view the historical archives and get an overview of Indigenous history in the Peace region.