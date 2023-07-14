North Peace District 4-H 2023 Achievement Days held in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Due to the required repairs at the North Peace Fall Fairgrounds, the North Peace District 4-H Club is holding its 2023 Achievement Days in Dawson Creek.
The shows run on July 15th and 16th, finishing with an auction and supper on Sunday evening.
The achievement days will include members from the Green Valley 4-H Club, Lakeshore 4-H Club, Prespatou Community 4-H Club, Silver Willow 4-H Club and the Wonowon 4-H Club.
On Saturday, the swine show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the sheep show at 10 a.m.. The dog show at 11:30 a.m. and the beef show at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, July 16th, the beef show starts at 9 a.m., and the awards ceremony will begin afterwards. At 4 p.m., dinner will be served to all guests, and the sale begins at 5 p.m.
According to the North Peace District 4-H, the sale will include 38 steers, three swine and seven market lambs.
For more information and to become a member, visit the North Peace District 4-H Club’s Facebook page and website.