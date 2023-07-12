Hudson’s Hope Lion’s Club hosts all-candidates forum for upcoming by-election

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope Lion’s Club hosted an all-candidates forum on Tuesday night before residents elect a new mayor and council member later this month.
The by-election comes after former Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg announced his resignation in May.
Held at the Hudson’s Hope Community Hall, the forum allowed candidates to introduce themselves and speak about the changes they would implement within the community if elected. The forum also allowed community members to ask questions directed to the candidates.
Residents asked questions covering a variety of topics. One resident asked about upgrading the local skatepark and expressed concern about the lack of facilities providing leisure activities for children.
Another resident asked for more up-to-date information about what the local government has on the go, to which most mayoral candidates stated their intention to begin live-streaming regular council meetings.
A local small business owner asked each candidate what kind of support would be provided to small businesses if elected. The business owner described their struggle to generate revenue in Hudson’s Hope, which has a population of under one thousand residents.
The candidates were also asked how they would utilize under-used facilities in town, such as the curling rink and arena in the off-season, along with vacant lots and failing infrastructure.
Other topics discussed during the forum included paving roads in areas surrounding the town, such as 12 Mile Road and Beryl Prairie Road, investing time and resources into local organizations, and making the community a more appealing place to live in for its economy to thrive.
A video of the forum, including all questions and responses from each candidate, can be found on the Hudson’s Hope Lion’s Club Facebook page.
The mayoral candidates for the Hudson’s Hope by-election are Nicole Gilliss, Reg Knox, Denis Matheson, and Travous Quibell. The councillor candidates are KK Charlesworth, Joseph King, Conrad Northeast, and Jeanette McDougall.
General voting opens in Hudson’s Hope on July 29th at 8 a.m.