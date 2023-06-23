Candidates for Hudson’s Hope by-election declared

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has released a declaration of candidates for the upcoming by-election.
The by-election is for one mayor and one council member.
The four candidates for the mayor’s office are Nicole Lynn Gillis, Reg Charles Knox, Denis Elmber Matheson and Travous John Quibell.
Candidates for the office of councillor are Kari-Lea Nicole Charlesworth, Joseph Nathan King, Conrad Albert Northeast and Jeanette Violet McDougall.
The declaration of candidates follows former mayor Dave Heiberg’s resignation in early May.
His last day in office was May 15th, and a schedule for acting mayor was implemented.
General voting day is on July 29th.
