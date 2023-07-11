City approves lane closure for construction of emergency services building

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John council voted to proceed with a road closure process of the lane between 77th and 79th Avenues and 90th and 92nd Streets to construct an emergency services building.
Construction of the building was approved by council in this year’s capital budget. The emergency services building will house Emergency Support Services and North Peace Search and Rescue equipment and support the Fort St. John Fire Department training grounds.
According to a report presented during Monday’s council meeting, the future location of the emergency services building is the city’s “South Lagoon” storage yard. The yard comprises 24 residential-sized lots, along with the lane in question.
The closure of the lane will allow the city to combine all 24 lots, along with the lane, into two functional parcels. The report states one parcel will continue to be used as storage, and the other will be used as a site for the emergency services building.
Following council’s vote Monday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the utility companies and residents within a 100-metre radius of the location will be contacted to provide comments. A survey plan will be drafted, a lane closure bylaw written, and a public meeting will be scheduled.