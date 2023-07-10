UPDATE: Power outages in Fort St. John, surrounding area

UPDATE: Further information on existing power outages, as well as details on additional outages, has been added to the article.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Several power outages have occurred in Fort St. John and the surrounding area Monday morning, affecting approximately 120 customers.
BC Hydro said the first outage occurred at 9:07 a.m. The outage is north of 251st Road, south of Road 242 and west of Road 249. A crew has been assigned to the incident and the power is expected to return at noon.
The next outage started at 9:13 a.m. affecting the 13600 block on 217 Road and TXB Subdivision. Power has since been restored.
Two outages occurred at 9:16 a.m., one north of Road 234 and east of Gissmier Avenue, the other north of Cecil Lake Road. Power has since been restored.
An outage at 9:17 a.m. occurred east of 106th Street, south of 111th Avenue, north of 110th Avenue and west of 102nd Street. Power has since been restored.
An outage on Septimus Road Site C occurred at 9:27 a.m., and power has since been restored.
A power outage occurred at 10:27 a.m. west of Road 275 and south of Road 258. A crew has been assigned.
At 10:32 an outage was reported at the 15100 block of 275 Road. A crew has been assigned to the incident.
Another outage occurred at 11:06 a.m. west of 267B Road, east of Prespatour Road and north of Road 256 and a crew has been assigned.
According to the power company, all outages are under investigation.