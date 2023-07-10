Court Report: July 4th to 7th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from July 4th to 10th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, July 5th sentencing:
Charis Desiree Annie Hunter (born 1987)
Hunter was found guilty of the operation of a vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 for an incident in Fort St. John on February 14th. She was given a $2,000 fine and a one-year prohibition from driving.
Edward Vincent McArthur (born 1971)
McArthur was found guilty of driving while prohibited or with his licence suspended for an incident on December 3rd, 2021, in Fort St. John. He was given fines totalling $1,150, including a victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime and a one-year prohibition from driving.
Dylan Blair Skerik (born 2004)
Skerik was found guilty of breach of release order, breach of probation order, assault with a weapon and carrying a weapon or prohibited device or ammo concealed in Fort St. John for incidents on January 20th and March 14th. He was sentenced to jail time served, a forfeiture, which allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime and a lifetime prohibition from firearms.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, July 4th sentencing:
Greg Mitchell Nabess (born 1988)
Nabess was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Dawson Creek on December 27th, 2022. He was sentenced to a $500, six-month recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
He was also charged with disobeying a court order in Prince George on June 23rd, 2021. He was given a 12-month probation order and a conditional discharge. A conditional discharge means the record won’t show a conviction if a person meets the conditions the judge sets.