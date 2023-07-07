UPDATE: Bear attack near Tumbler Ridge leads to hospitalization 

A 21-year-old tree planter was attacked by a bear shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday near Tumbler Ridge, according to BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).
A tree planter was attacked by a bear on Thursday afternoon near Tumbler Ridge. (Canva)

UPDATE: More information about the attack was added.

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — A 21-year-old tree planter was attacked by a bear shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday near Tumbler Ridge, according to BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).

The woman was planting trees in a cutblock area southwest of Bearhole Lake Provincial Park when the incident occurred.

According to BCCOS, the bear first bluff-charged and the victim retreated to a nearby roadway, where the bear attacked.

The bear eventually ran off, and a coworker came to the woman’s aid, calling for help.

Conservation officers determined bear activity in the area, but no bears were spotted when they were on the scene.

BCCOS does not have any physical evidence but believes the attack involved a grizzly bear.

The individual was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Prince George, and the conservation officer service said she is in stable condition.

Because of the defensive nature and the remote location of the attack, conservation officers believe the public safety risk is low and are not undertaking any trapping efforts.

BCCOS would like to remind the public to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, such as carrying bear spray, travelling in groups and ensuring pets are leashed.

For more information, please visit WildSafeBC’s website.

