Two bylaw readings in upcoming Taylor council meeting

TAYLOR, B.C. — The first three readings of two bylaws in the District of Taylor are scheduled for a regular council meeting on July 24th.
The backyard hens and bees bylaw and the updated responsible pet ownership bylaw will be read.
The District of Taylor encourages residents with questions or concerns to attend the meeting.
The backyard hens and bees bylaw details the rules of keeping hens and bees within the municipality, including obtaining the required permits.
The responsible pet ownership bylaw includes all the laws and fines related to pet ownership within the District of Taylor.
A draft of the backyard hens and bees bylaw can be found here, and a draft of the responsible pet ownership bylaw can be found here.
The regular council meeting will occur at the district office on July 24th at 5 p.m.