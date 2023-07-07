RCMP looking for information on drive-by shooting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for information on a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night.
The local detachment responded to a report of shots fired just before 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of 102nd Avenue.
The report stated that a vehicle parked in the parking lot appeared to have possible bullet holes.
Police attended the scene and confirmed multiple shots had been fired into the vehicle.
The investigation is in the early stages. According to the RCMP, it appears the incident was targeted, so there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Police said there were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8140.