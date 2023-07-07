Northern Health establishing temporary OPS site in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Northern Health is establishing a temporary overdose prevention and harm reduction services site on the grounds of Dawson Creek & District Hospital.
The health authority is establishing the site following the closure of a peer-led overdose prevention site and the need to relocate.
Northern Health will reportedly provide an update for when the services will be up and running, as well as its hours of operation.
A mobile service is in place to address the current need until the temporary site is established.
The health authority said the temporary site will include an inhalation shed, a washroom, power and other necessary supports to provide overdose prevention services.
“Dawson Creek continues to experience the tragic and often deadly impacts of the toxic drug supply, along with other Northern BC communities,” said Northern Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Jong Kim.
“We need to ensure that residents and vulnerable populations in the community continue to have access to life-saving measures that are a key part of the response to the toxic drug crisis that has taken far too many lives.”
Between June 1st, 2022 and June 25th, 2023, there were over 1,100 visits to the Northern Health Overdose Prevention Services.
“Northern Health recognizes the importance of ensuring services and their locations are beneficial to those they serve, that interested parties are well-informed about those services, and that any concerns are heard and addressed,” said Dr. Kim.
“We are committed to engaging with the community, as we are to supporting the work of peer-run organizations and community service providers, which are an important complement to health care services offered by Northern Health.”
For more information on overdose prevention, recent toxic drug alerts, available treatment, harm reduction and support, please visit northernhealth.ca.