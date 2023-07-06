MISSING: Mike Belick

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP requests the public’s assistance in locating 61-year-old Mike Belick.
Belick was last seen on foot in Fort St. John on July 2nd and is believed to be in B.C. or Alberta.
He is described by police as six feet tall, 180 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. He is reportedly clean-shaven and has two tattoos – a horse and a dark star tattoo on his left arm.
He was wearing a dark-coloured hat, black and blue jacket, dark jeans, and prescription glasses.
He was on foot when he left his residence in Baldonnel.
Fort St. John RCMP is investigating and is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the local detachment at 250-787-8100.
