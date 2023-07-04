Big League Utilities awarded $295,500 tender in Charlie Lake

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Big League Utilities Corp. was awarded a $295,500 tender by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) to construct sewer main and valve installations in Charlie Lake.
The construction will be 210 metres of low-pressure sewer main and valve installations at proposed tie-in locations as well as any valve replacements in the existing system.
The funds will come from Electoral Area C’s Community Gas Tax funds.
The Charlie Lake Mainline project will connect two existing parallel mainlines along Lakeshore Drive and Lake End Crescent.
Funding approval and support for the project was acquired in October 2022, and McElhanney was the engineer.
The tender request closed on June 5th.
Three bids were received, but one tender was disqualified because they did not visit the site.
The tender award is based on the lowest price.
According to the PRRD, property owners in the area will be notified before the construction start date.
Construction is expected to take up to a month and involve traffic interruptions. A traffic management plan has been approved.
For the latest information, visit PRRD’s website or Facebook page.
