Dawson Creek RCMP looking for info after an altercation with a handgun

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public’s help after an altercation that involved a handgun.
On June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am, the Dawson Creek RCMP were alerted to an interaction between three men in the McDonald’s drive-through in Dawson Creek, where a handgun was allegedly brandished.
The RCMP believe that two men approached the victim in their vehicle. The victim was on foot in the drive-through. The two men yelled at the victim before revealing they had a silver handgun.
The first man involved is described as a Caucasian male, bald, in his late 20s, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The second man involved is described as Caucasian, bald, in his 20s or 30s and wearing a light-coloured shirt.
The vehicle occupied by the two offenders is described as a 2006 to 2008 brown or tan Chevrolet Cobalt with black rims.
The Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking any information from the public about the individuals involved in the incident, the firearm or the vehicle used.
Please get in touch with the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784 3700 if you have any information.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.