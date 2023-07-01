Hundreds gather in Centennial Park to celebrate Canada Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Hundreds of Fort St. John residents paid a visit to Centennial Park Saturday afternoon to participate in the City of Fort St. John’s Canada Day celebration.
The city partnered with the Treaty 8 Tribal Association to host the event, marking the second year the city has partnered with the association for Canada Day.
Festivities kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Fort St. John firehall, followed by the community parade, which began at 11 a.m.
The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society won first place for their float, followed by the North Peace Fil-Can Association in second and Taylor Speedway in third.
After the main parade, some participants, including the Charlie Lake and Fort St. John fire departments, Kim Van with Century 21 Realty, and Moose FM, travelled with their floats to Peace Villa so that residents and patients at the Fort St. John Hospital could also enjoy some of the festivities.
The Northern Winds Community Band and School District 60 band students graced the mainstage at Centennial Park at 11 a.m., and the opening ceremony kicked off at 12 p.m., featuring remarks by Mayor Lilia Hansen, MLA Dan Davies, and MP Bob Zimmer.
Hansen said the Doig River Drummers were slated to take part in the opening ceremony but weren’t able to attend due to a recent death in their community. Instead, Hansen and Davies got the opportunity to sing two songs in traditional Beaver language—Sacred Land and Tsu Neh Yeh (please be kind).
“Regrettably, the drummers couldn’t be here today, but we were able to sing some of the songs written by [Doig River First Nations] councillor Gary Oker,” Hansen said.
When asked if the city’s Canada Day celebration was inclusive of the ideals behind reconciliation, Hansen said that each person finds their own way to celebrate the holiday.
“When we get together as a community to celebrate Canada Day, it’s bringing people together to just have a conversation together. It’s easier to have a conversation face to face,” Hansen stated.
She added that everyone has different thoughts about how Canada Day should be celebrated.
“I’m a first-generation Canadian. My parents love Canada, and they love Canada Day. I have a lot of pride in my country, but especially my neighbours. We’ve got some great people, hard workers and lots of families,” Hansen said, pointing out that the average population age for Fort St. John is 32.
Hansen said she was pleased with the number of people who came out to participate in this year’s celebration.
“A tremendous turnout and the weather—mother nature definitely worked in our favour. I think people are definitely enjoying the food trucks that we have here.”
She added that each year, the Canada Day celebration gets “bigger and better.”
Activities at the park and in Festival Plaza included inflatable bounce structures, a farmers market, a scavenger hunt, a classic car show, and performances by local artists, including Naomi Shore, Tantrum, and the Ebbs.
Due to an open fire ban that was put in place by the province on May 10th, the city was unable to host a fireworks display and instead offered micro-grants to local businesses and organizations so they could host family-friendly activities, which were held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Businesses hosting activities included Amazing Escapes, CrossFit Exhale, and the Fort St. John & Area Seniors Care Foundation.
To learn more about local 2023 Canada Day festivities, visit the City of Fort St. John’s website here.
