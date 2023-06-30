UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old located

UPDATE: The missing 29-year-old has been found.
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP was asking for assistance locating a woman reported missing on June 29th and was last seen around June 23rd.
Police said she had not had contact with family early on June 29th.
The RCMP thank the media and the public for their assistance.
As per Energeticcity.ca’s policy, the missing person’s name has been removed from the story because they have been found by police.
Some details that were provided to help the public identify and locate the individual have also been removed.
