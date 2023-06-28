Fort St. John councillor brings up taxis, ride-sharing issues in council meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John councillor has proposed the city engage with the Passenger Transportation Board for more information regarding ride-sharing and taxi licensing in the region.

Councillor Byron Stewart expressed his concerns about transportation during a council meeting on June 26th, pointing out the possible first impression for residents outside the region when they land in Fort St. John. 

“We have a problem, and it’s a very huge and growing problem in our community and in our region that affects the first impressions of our community that we are trying to recruit and retain coming here,” Stewart said.

He specifically mentioned the nurses coming in for at least a week to help keep the Fort St. John Hospital running.

“Their first impression is not being able to get a cab,” Stewart said.

The councillor also mentioned a letter that was forwarded to council from Northern Health regarding “very inappropriate behaviours” towards the nurses.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to the City of Fort St. John and Northern Health about this letter but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

“This is something I think we need to put as a priority. We need to go down to the [Union of BC Municipalities] and meet with the Passenger Transportation Board and whoever else is involved with transportation within B.C.,” Stewart said.

The proposal of staff gathering information from the passenger transportation board was approved during the meeting.

