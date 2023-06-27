Tuesday’s recycling collection delayed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Tuesday’s recycling collection is delayed in the City of Fort St. John.
The city asks residents who have recycling collected on Tuesdays to leave the recycling cart on the curb.
The contractor will pick up the bin either later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.
According to the city, Wednesday’s collection isn’t expected to be impacted.
