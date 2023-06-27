PRRD discussion on Treaty Land Sharing Network takes place Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A special committee of the whole meeting will be held by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) on Wednesday to cover the two agenda items deferred earlier in June.
Discussions on the Treaty Land Sharing Network and the Peace River Local Government Association were the two items deferred, due to overcapacity at a meeting at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on June 8th.
The proposed Treaty Land Sharing Network would allow Treaty people to access land for cultural and ceremonial practices and hunting, with permission from the landowners through a voluntary process.
Tyra Henderson, the corporate officer for the PRRD, thinks Wednesday’s meeting will go much smoother than the June 8th meeting.
“The chair did ask last time that everyone be respectful and inclusive, and we were just overwhelmed by the sheer numbers, and we’ve planned for that tomorrow,” Henderson said.
“We’ve got a much bigger venue, and hopefully, people will come, and if they have something to say, they’ll be able to say it.”
June 8th’s committee of the whole meeting was thick with tension and continuous uproar from the crowd of residents, which included booing, jeering and a chant of “We say no!”
The general concern at the meeting was about residents believing the network was granting First Nations people access to private land without permission and the regional board making private decisions about Treaty Land Sharing without public input.
Henderson said the misinformation being spread is “really unfortunate and disappointing.”
“It’s very difficult once someone gets an idea in their head to stop it from spreading, especially if it’s seen as contentious or unpopular,” Henderson said.
The Landry Women’s Institute and the Nor’ Pioneer Women’s’ Institute will also present their thoughts on the Treaty Land Sharing Network at the rescheduled meeting.
Scion Strategies Ltd.’s Dale Bumstead, and Urban Systems’ Edward Stanford, initially presented the concept of Treaty Land Sharing at an Electoral Area Directors Committee and Rural Budgets Administration Committee meeting in January.
After the meeting in June was deferred, the PRRD withdrew their support for the Treaty Land Sharing Network.
Doig River First Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay said four nations in Treaty 8— Halfway River, Doig River, West Moberly and Prophet River — thought the voluntary Treaty Land Sharing Network would be a way to bridge the gap between people in northeastern B.C. and Treaty 8.
“The key word is ‘voluntary,’” Makadahay said. “I’m very disappointed about the misinterpretation of the concept. In no way did we seek access without permission on private land.”
Henderson said at the beginning of every meeting, there is a time for gallery questions and comments, according to the procedure bylaw.
“There’s a 15-minute period where people are asked to come to the microphone; they have two minutes each for a total of 15 minutes,” the corporate officer explained.
Henderson said there is an option for the board to extend the timeline, but a two-minute timer is displayed for each person.
“They’re supposed to state their name and the agenda item they wish to speak to. It has to be something that we’re already planning on talking about that day.”
The other item on the agenda is about re-establishing the Peace River Local Government Association, a local group that existed before COVID restrictions stopped them from meeting.
“The local group then feeds into the North Central Local Government Association, which then feeds into Union of BC Municipalities,” Henderson said.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28th, at the North Peace Arena, 9805 96th Avenue and will be streamed on the PRRD’s Facebook page.
The meeting agenda, including letters from Landry Women’s Institute and the Nor’ Pioneer Women’s’ Institute, can be found below:
