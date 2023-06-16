PRRD sets date for meeting on Treaty Land Sharing Networks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has set a date for a special committee meeting to address items, including the Treaty Land Sharing Network, after the initial meeting was deferred earlier this month.
The purpose of the special committee of the whole meeting is to address all the items deferred during the meeting on June 8th.
Due to the spread of misinformation on social media over the past few weeks about land sharing, many residents attended the June 8th meeting to vent their frustrations.
The meeting was deferred due to overcapacity before Scion Strategies Ltd, who initially presented the land sharing idea to the district in January, had a chance to explain the concept.
The general concern surrounded the idea of granting First Nations people access to private land without permission and the regional board making private decisions about Treaty Land Sharing with no public input.
The PRRD then voted to withdraw their letter of support for the Treaty Land Sharing Networks.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, and the district will accept gallery questions and comments at the meeting or via email in advance. Questions can be sent to [email protected].
Gallery comments are limited to items on the agenda, and each person will have up to two minutes to share their views or ask questions.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28th, at the North Peace Arena, 9805 96th Avenue.
