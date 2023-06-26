Over 100 firefighters on West Kiskatinaw River wildfire

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Over 100 firefighters are working on the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire on Monday, which remains out of control at 25,095 hectares.
Sharon Nickel, fire information officer on the South Peace Complex, said three pieces of heavy equipment are also on the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
The South Peace Complex includes the West Kiskatinaw River and the Peavine Creek wildfires.
The Peavine Creek wildfire is being held at 4,427 hectares, and 31 firefighters are assigned to the fire.
Between the two wildfires, five helicopters are assisting ground crews.
The fire information officer said crews expect conditions to stabilize now that the thunderstorm risk has dissipated.
“Today should stay mostly sunny, temperatures are expected to continue above seasonal [average] and winds today should remain light,” Nickel said.
According to Firesmoke.ca, smoke is not expected to leave the region until at least Wednesday.
Environment Canada recently reissued a special air quality statement for Fort Nelson and the Peace region. The air quality is at a high risk in Fort St. John.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
No evacuation orders remain in the South Peace Complex, but an area restriction and some evacuation alerts are still in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
