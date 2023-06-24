Thunderstorm watch issued for North Peace and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Peace River North and Fort Nelson.
The watch says conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. The risk of thunderstorms could continue into Saturday evening.
See the full weather watch below.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:
B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)
Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)
Current details:
Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.
Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.
