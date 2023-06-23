Increased wildfire behaviour possible in South Peace due to forecasted high winds

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — With storms and high winds in the forecast, the wildfires in the South Peace may still see an increase in fire behaviour in the coming days.
The South Peace Complex comprises the West Kiskatinaw River and the Peavine Creek wildfires.
The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is out of control at approximately 25,093 hectares, and the Peavine Creek wildfire is being held at about 4,427 hectares.
Sharon Nickel, a fire information officer at the South Peace Complex, said crews expect scattered thundershowers on Friday afternoon and into the evening, with winds likely to pick up later in the day.
The fire information officer said six helicopters are assigned to the complex, while the Peavine Creek wildfire has 43 firefighters working on it, and the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire has 93.
She said crews on both fires are working to continue securing the perimeter, extinguishing hotspots and conducting mop-up operations.
According to Firesmoke.ca, smoke is not expected to leave the region until at least Sunday.
Environment Canada recently reissued a special air quality statement for Fort Nelson and the Peace region. The air quality is at a moderate risk in Fort St. John but is forecasted to increase to a very high risk on Saturday.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
No evacuation orders remain in the South Peace Complex, but an area restriction and some evacuation alerts are still in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
