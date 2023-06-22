Smoke expected to increase over South Peace wildfires

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Due to a possibility of rain and thundershowers, smoke is expected to be visible over the South Peace Complex on Thursday.
Sharon Nickel, fire information officer at the South Peace Complex, said Thursday is expected to bring scattered showers, but temperatures are expected to be near and just above the seasonal average.
“With the continued drying conditions and then potential for thundershowers this afternoon, we could see some wind gusts associated with that thunder cell coming through,” Nickel said.
“So it should also bring moisture, but with any kind of lightning and winds, there could be an increase in fire behaviour.”
The South Peace Complex comprises the Peavine Creek and the West Kiskatinaw River wildfires.
The fire information officer said seven helicopters are assigned to the complex, while the Peavine Creek wildfire has 44 firefighters working on it, and the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire has 98.
She said crews on both fires are working to continue securing the perimeter, extinguishing hotspots and conducting mop-up operations.
Nickel added seeing more smoke inside a fire’s perimeter is expected. However, if anyone spots smoke outside of a fire’s perimeter, it should be reported.
To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.
According to Firesmoke.ca, smoke is not expected to leave the region until at least Saturday.
Environment Canada recently reissued a special air quality statement for Fort Nelson and the Peace region. The air quality is at a moderate risk in Fort St. John.
The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
No evacuation orders remain in the South Peace Complex, but an area restriction and some evacuation alerts are still in place.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
