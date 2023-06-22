Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Peace River, Fort Nelson regions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Conditions are reportedly favourable for severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in the Peace River and Fort Nelson regions.
According to Environment Canada, heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
The government agency asks residents to remember, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”
The latest information on the weather can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
